Donate Blood This Week And Get A Free Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts!

Krispy Kreme is serving up free donuts to help with a nationwide blood shortage.

This week, the donut chain will give away a dozen original glazed donuts to people who donate blood to the American Red Cross.

All you have to do is show up to any Krispy Kreme and show a donation sticker or confirmation of donation through the Red Cross blood donor app.

The Red Cross recently announced that it’s dealing with the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

The free donuts deal is also available for donating blood to other organizations besides the Red Cross.

