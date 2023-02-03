Donna Summer Documentary, ‘Love To Love You,’ Coming Soon

Great news for Donna Summer fans as a new doc is on its’ way.

The “Queen of Disco,” Donna Summer, is the subject of a new documentary coming in May 2023. The film, Love To Love You, Donna Summer, from HBO Documentary Films, is directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams and Summer’s daughter, Brooklyn Sudano.

Described as an “unexpected and intimate portrait,” the documentary will have its theatrical world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. It will then have its television debut in May on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. An advance clip is not yet available.

Summer was in the right place at the right time when she teamed with producers Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, and had her first hit with the erotic international smash, “Love to Love You Baby,” in 1975 for Neil Bogart’s Casablanca Records. Summer died on May 17, 2012, of lung cancer, at just 63.

What is your favorite Donna Summer classic hit?