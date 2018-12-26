Donny Hathaway Will Receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Forty years after his passing, legendary soul singer Donny Hathaway will be honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Hathaway won a Grammy in 1972 for “Where is the Love,” and is remembered for other hits like “The Closer I Get To You,” The Ghetto,” and “This Christmas.”
He passed away in 1979 at the age of 33, when he fell out of a hotel room window.
What do you remember most about Donny Hathaway? What is your favorite Donny Hathaway song?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Elton John and Quincy Jones Curating Vinyl Subscription Service Funniest Christmas Morning Gift Reactions Crock-Pot Christmas Ham | Delish Disney’s 2019 Movie Lineup Looks Unstoppable ‘Aquaman’ Tops ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘Bumblebee’ in Weekend Ticket Sales Every Marvel Movie Ranked Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Comments