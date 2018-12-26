Donny Hathaway Will Receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Forty years after his passing, legendary soul singer Donny Hathaway will be honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hathaway won a Grammy in 1972 for “Where is the Love,” and is remembered for other hits like “The Closer I Get To You,” The Ghetto,” and “This Christmas.”

He passed away in 1979 at the age of 33, when he fell out of a hotel room window.

What do you remember most about Donny Hathaway? What is your favorite Donny Hathaway song?