Donny Osmond extends residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas into 2024

Denise Truscello

Former teen idol Donny Osmond will be continuing his Las Vegas residency well into 2024.

He’s just announced that his show, DONNY, will continue at Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas through May of 2024. The new dates, which start January 23 and include shows in February, March, April and May, go on sale August 5 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/donny.

Donny’s show, which won him the Best Headliner title at the 2022 Best of Vegas Awards, features songs from throughout his six-decade career, including a segment where fans can request any song he’s ever recorded.

The dates going on sale are:

January 2024: 23-27, 30-31

February 2024: 1-3, 13-17, 20-24, 27-29

March 2024: 1-2, 12-16, 19-23, 26-30

April 2024: 2-6, 30

May 2024: 1-4, 7-11

