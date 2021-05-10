Donovan releases new song, “I Am the Shaman,” and David Lynch-directed video on his 75th birthday

Credit: Jaume Caldentey

Donovan turned 75 today, and in celebration of his birthday, the U.K. folk-rock legend has released a new single titled “I Am the Shaman,” along with a companion music video that was directed by his friend, Twin Peaks and Eraserhead director David Lynch.

The black-and-white video features Donovan performing the spacey tune on his famous green Ferrington acoustic guitar, accompanied by special effects that look like a sky filled with shooting stars. Some segments of the clip also show dimly lit waves breaking on a beach.

Lynch produced the song at his Los Angeles studio, and also contributed guitar textures and effects to the track.

“I Am the Shaman” is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. Limited-edition signed CD and vinyl-LP versions can be pre-ordered now at Donovan.ie.

Meanwhile, Donovan is asking fans to donate money to help fund Transcendental Meditation (TM) programs in Cork, Ireland, where he lives. He and Lynch both are longtime practitioners and supporters of TM.

Starting out as a Bob Dylan-inspired folk singer in the mid-1960s, Donovan went on to blaze his own trail through the fertile sonic landscape of the 1960s, incorporating jazz, psychedelic rock, classical and world music into his many memorable songs. Among his best-known hits are “Mellow Yellow,” “There Is a Mountain,” “Wear Your Love Like Heaven,” “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” “Atlantis” and the chart-topping “Sunshine Superman.”

Donovan was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

