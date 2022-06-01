Don’t Be Cruel: No More Elvis-Themed Weddings, Licensing Company Tells Vegas Chapels

Las Vegas chapels that use Elvis Presley’s likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels.

The licensing company that controls the name and image of “The King” is ordering Vegas chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed ceremonies, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels.

With Elvis so closely tied to Vegas’ wedding industry, some say the move could kill their business.

The city’s wedding industry generates $2 billion a year, and officials say Elvis-themed weddings represent “a significant number” of the ceremonies performed.

