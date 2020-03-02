Don’t Mess With A College Kids Food Source….Penn State Students Mourn Taco Bell.

It was a sad day in State College, Pennsylvania as Penn State students bid farewell to their Taco Bell.

On Sunday night, students held a candlelight vigil for the restaurant that closed for good last Wednesday.

One person tweeting about the gathering said, “I am going to miss that crunchy taco and chicken chalupa, but what I’m going to miss even more is those late-night conversations I had with each and every one of you. We shall never forget you, old friend.”

It is not known why Taco Bell closed so suddenly.

