Don’t Mess With The Sea Lions

STAY AWAY FROM THE SEA LIONS!

While slumbering sea lions can be adorable, a new video shows just how un-adorable the creatures can be when humans get too close for comfort.

The clip shows a group of people quietly approaching a pair of sea lions lounging at San Diego’s La Jolla Cove. When they get within a few feet of them, the sea creatures suddenly hop up and charge, causing the frightened group to scatter in all directions. The sea lions then dive into the ocean and make a beeline for the deep sea, forcing a number of panicked swimmers to get out of their way.

But experts say it’s mating season and that means male sea lions may be a little more aggressive. And although this looks like the sea li0ns are attacking humans, experts say they were actually just chasing each other and humans just happened to be too close.