Don’t Mess With The Seal

A woman was attacked by a nursing monk seal in the water off a Honolulu beach on Sunday. Here’s the reaction from people watching it on shore. She was rescued, and was injured, but not seriously. She also shouldn’t have been swimming there in the first place. She ignored all the warnings. Marine preservation group Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) said in statement that the nursing monk seal and new born pup were being monitored and that there were several warnings about the nursing animal’s aggressive behaviour at the beach