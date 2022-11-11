Don’t Miss The Largest GLOWING Tradition On The Treasure Coast!

The Martin County Fair Association presents its annual CARNIVAL OF LIGHTS at its location on Dixie Highway, beginning Black Friday, Nov 25th.

This award-winning event is the largest growing holiday tradition on the Treasure Coast.

This year features “A Castle Christmas”, a spectacular digital light show to music that has been on display over past years in the Islesworth neighborhood in Palm City. Younger kids will enjoy some free activities and games like making ornaments, writing letters to Santa, taking selfies at the selfie stations, and visiting Santa. Families will be dazzled by all the lights, getting stuffed on fair foods, playing carnival games, and enjoy the experience. Entertainment includes a variety of middle & high school bands and choirs along with other live entertainment. Of course, no event run by the Fair would be complete without Carnival Rides! For a small upcharge, families can ride some of the fan favorites or make a new friend in the petting zoo.

Other free exhibits include the Martin County Model Railroaders Club’s spectacular display, 150 nativity sets from around the world, a Nutcracker collection, a huge ceramic Christmas village, and the MCHS SPAM Robotics Club will have open houses on Thursdays and Sundays.

“This is Christmas the way the Fair would do it!” Executive Director Jay Spicer said. “We’ve also created a sort of Non-Profit Expo, as we have over 60 local non-profits setting up trees and displays to bring awareness to their organizations. People can find all the different resources available to them all in one place!” Spicer said. “We wanted to start a community event for people to come and have a fun, spend time with family, and share the holiday spirit”.

The DATES FOR THIS EVENT ARE:

Nov 25-27

Dec 2-4

Dec 9-11

Dec 16-18

5:30 – 9:00pm nightly

Admission is $10, Kids 10 and under are free.