Don’t Sanitize Your Hands Until You Read This

The FDA has issued an alert on hand sanitizers imported from Mexico.

Tests on alcohol-based hand sanitizer from Mexico found 84 percent of it contained Methanol, which can cause vomiting, seizures, blindness and even death, according to the FDA. It recommends avoiding all hand sanitizers made in Mexico.

The alert marks the first time the FDA has issued a sweeping warning about a product and not a specific brand.

Aren’t products imported from other countries checked by the FDA before they’re sold in the U.S.?

Read more here!!