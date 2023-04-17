Don’t Stand So Close

We guess you can forget a Police tour. With so many bands from the ’80s doing big money-making tours, you’d think The Police would do one. Police drummer Stewart Copeland says it’s a million-in-one chance. He says “it’s a wonder the band stayed together as long as they did because the working relationship became poisonous . . . with no respect for each other. We were abusive and we drove each other nuts. It wasn’t physical, it was icily silent between us. We were mourning the friendship and camaraderie we’d once shared. We get along great, so long as we don’t have to share a stage or a studio.” So Stewart, Andy Summers, and Sting are friends now, but only because they don’t work together.