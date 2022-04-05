Doobie Brothers, Crowded House, Alanis Morissette and many more playing 2022 Bourbon & Beyond festival

Danny Wimmer Presents

The Doobie Brothers, Crowded House and Alanis Morissette are are among the many artists set to play the 2022 Bourbon & Beyond festival, taking place September 15-18 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Doobies — featuring the band’s 50th anniversary tour lineup, including Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee — will headline the festival’s final day, along with Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton. Morissette will headline the fest’s first day alongside Jack White, while Crowded House will be part of the bill on September 17.

This year’s other headliners are Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, Greta Van Fleet and Brandi Carlile. Other performers include longtime Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell and his solo group The Dirty Knobs, Jimmie Vaughan, Elle King, Robert Randolph Band, St. Vincent, Cold War Kids and more.

Billed as “The World’s Largest Bourbon & Music Festival,” the four-day event will showcase more than two dozen craft bourbons, and also will feature special culinary experiences and much more.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BourbonandBeyond.com.

