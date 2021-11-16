Doobie Brothers memoir co-written by band mates Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons due out in July 2022

St. Martin’s Press

Co-founding Doobie Brothers singer/guitarists Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons have joined forces to write a new memoir about their famous band titled Long Train Runnin’: Our Story of The Doobie Brothers that’s scheduled to be published on July 26, 2022.

The book features Johnston and Simmons telling the story of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s history in their own words.

Long Train Runnin’ follows The Doobie Brothers from their Northern California origins in the late 1960s, through their emergence in the early-to-mid 1970s as a popular roots-influenced hard-rock band led by Johnston, to their transformation into a soulful pop-rock group when singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald took over frontman duties later in the ’70s, to the band’s early-’80s breakup and eventual reformation with Tom back in the fold, and beyond.

Tom and Pat co-wrote the book with Chris Epting, whose previous projects include memoirs co-written with and about Hall & Oates‘ John Oates, Def Leppard‘s Phil Collen and Tesla‘s Brian Wheat.

Long Train Runnin’: Our Story of The Doobie Brothers can be pre-ordered now. Special bundles featuring the book packaged with such merch as a t-shirt, a mug and a tote bag are available at the band’s official online store.

Meanwhile, The Doobie Brothers wrapped up the 2021 portion of their 50th anniversary tour in late October. A 2022 leg is scheduled to kick off on June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Visit TheDoobieBrothers.com to check out the group’s full schedule.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.