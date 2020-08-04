Doobie Brothers releasing box set featuring Blu-ray audio versions of four classic 1970s albums

Rhino

As The Doobie Bothers prepare to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, the band has announced plans to release a new box set featuring Blu-ray audio versions of four of their classic 1970s studio albums.

The collection, titled The Doobie Brothers: Quadio, will include quadraphonic and high-resolution stereo mixes of the groups second, third, fourth and fifth albums: 1972’s Toulouse Street, 1973’s The Captain & Me, 1974’s What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits and 1975’s Stampede. The box set will be released on September 4 exclusively via The Doobie Brothers’ official website and Rhino.com, and then will be made available at other retail outlets starting November 6.

The discs will be packaged in a clamshell box and housed in sleeves replicating the original vinyl albums’ covers.

The four albums were released during The Doobies’ initial commercial heyday, when the band was led by founding — and current — members Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons. Hits and other favorites appearing on the records include “Listen to the Music,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Jesus Is Just Alright,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “China Grove,” the chart-topping “Black Water,” and “Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While).”

Meanwhile, The Doobie Brothers recently announced rescheduled dates for their planned 50th anniversary tour featuring the band’s current lineup reuniting with former singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald. The trek, which was initially scheduled to take place this year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, now will kick off on July 17, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is mapped out through an October 23 performance in New Orleans. Check out the band’s full tour schedule at TheDoobieBrothers.com.

Here is The Doobie Brothers: Quadio box set’s track list:

