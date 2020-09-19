Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989-1993)

Long before Neil Patrick Harris portrayed the skirt-chasing Barney Stinson in “How I Met Your Mother,” he was a favorite of TV audiences as medical prodigy Dr. Douglas “Doogie” Howser in this 1989-’93 comedy-drama. Created by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley, the series follows Doogie’s daily trials and travails at work, the problems that come along with the notoriety as the country’s youngest surgeon, and his personal life as a regular teenager who just wants to borrow his dad’s car to take his girlfriend out on a date. When he’s not tackling social issues of the day or butting heads with his stern but wise father, Dr. David Howser (James B. Sikking), Doogie pals around with window-entering best bud Vinnie Delpino (Max Casella) and always finds time to post select tidbits of wisdom into his computer journal.

