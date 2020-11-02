Doors drummer John Densmore urges fans to "vote!" on Tuesday, and to do it peacefully

ABC Audio

With Election Day happening this Tuesday, November 3, Doors drummer John Densmore has an urgent, yet simple, message for people: “Please, everybody…Vote! Vote! Vote!”

Speaking with ABC Audio, the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says he doesn’t want to influence who anybody else is voting for, but goes on to explain why he has always been a supporter of the Democrats.

“Since my twenties, and I got pretty successful in my twenties, I’ve been voting against my own personal economic interests,” he points out. “Why is that?! Well, because our playing field is not level, and that would help to level it a little more. And so, that’s why I do that. But, please vote.”

Densmore also says he’s concerned that the volatile nature of this year’s election may lead to physical confrontations between voters with opposing viewpoints.

“The bottom line here…is, may I ask that there be no violence after or during [the election]?” he tells ABC Audio. “You know, bringing guns to the voting places, it’s kind of intimidating. Let’s keep the violence out of this, or we are gonna mess with democracy.”



On November 17, Densmore will be publishing a new memoir titled The Seekers: Meetings with Remarkable Musicians (and Other Artists), which will feature his musings and anecdotes about various famous creative people he’s crossed paths with over the years, including his late Doors band mates Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek, Janis Joplin, Van Morrison, Bob Marley, Lou Reed, Jerry Lee Lewis, Patti Smith, Willie Nelson and many others.

