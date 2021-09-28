Doors guitarist Robby Krieger to discuss new memoir during virtual Q&A event next month

Little, Brown and Company

On October 12, The Doors‘ Robby Krieger will release his first-ever book, Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar with The Doors, and to celebrate the memoir’s arrival, the guitar great will take part in a virtual Q&A event the following day.

The interactive ticketed event, which costs $36, will be streamed via Dice.fm, and will feature Krieger chatting with respected writer and broadcaster Laura Barton via Zoom. Robby also will be answering questions submitted by virtual audience members.

Those purchasing tickets also will receive a copy of Set the Night on Fire with a bookplate signed by Robby. The event will only be viewable in the U.S.

As previously reported, the book features the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer opening up about his journey to becoming a member for one of the most influential U.S. bands to emerge during the 1960s and beyond.

Set the Night on Fire offers a series of vignettes in which Krieger discusses such highlights as buying his first guitar, getting arrested for drugs as a teenager, writing songs with singer Jim Morrison in his parents’ living room, playing his first gigs with The Doors at empty bars and backyard parties, recording his bands classic albums, and eventually performing in front of massive adoring crowds.

The book also feature anecdotes about Robby’s experiences and encounters with other famous musicians, unhinged fans and more as well as his recollections about the difficulties he endured during his life, including his struggle with drug addiction, battling cancer, and his twin brother’s mental health issues.

Krieger co-wrote Set the Night on Fire with Jeff Alulis, an author and documentary filmmaker who also was lead singer of veteran punk band The Dead Kennedys from 2003 to 2008.

