Dora Is Headed To The Big Screen

A childhood favorite adventurer is getting a live-action movie. Dora The Explorer and The Lost City of Gold has released its first trailer ahead of the film’s August 2nd release. In the movie, Dora and her schoolmates are kidnapped and enlisted by bad guys to find a lost city of gold. Parents seem just as excited as kids to see the movie after checking out the trailer. Many moms on Twitter compared the trailer to an Indiana Jones movie. By the way, Dora will be at Our Kids World Family Fun Fest on April 27th and 28th at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center!