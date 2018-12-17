Doral Teacher Arrested For Making Alleged Advances on a 13-Year-Old Student

A South Florida teaching is facing charges for allegedly courting a 13-year-old student.

Andrea Jimenez is accused of contacting the student via social media and trying to kiss the student last year.

Police in Doral arrested the science teacher who they say “professed” her love for the 13-year-old boy.

Jimenez, a teacher at Doral International Academy of Math & Science, sent the boy text messages in which she expressed her love for him, and be with him in an intimate way,” according to Doral Police.

Police said she also corresponded with the boy via Snapchat and Instagram.

The 47-year-old was arrested on lewd and lascivious assault charges after turning herself in on Friday.