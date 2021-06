Not sure who asked for this but ok. Doritos in the UK has launched a new flavor, Strawberries & Cream. They posted the new flavor on their Instagram page and captioned it, strawberries and cream Doritos, you didn’t ask for them but you’ll definitely want to try them. Definitely the most accurate caption of 2021. What do you think of the new flavor?

