Double Shooting Reported in Miami Gardens

Authorities in Miami are currently on the scene of a double shooting in the Miami Gardens area.

The incident occurred Friday around 9:00 am near Northwest 23rd Avenue and Bunche Park Drive.

According to the report, one female and a 21-year-old male were struck by bullets. They were then transported to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center where their conditions are unknown.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims nor have they indicated if they have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story.

