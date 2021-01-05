Double The Fun

South Florida Fair organizers will be presenting two fairs this year! A full-fledged, traditional fair is scheduled for May 7 through 23. The previously announced South Florida Mini Fair will take place from January 15 to 31. Both fairs will happen at the fairgrounds located at 9067 Southern Blvd. in West Palm Beach. According to organizers, everyone who buys a ticket online from the South Florida Fair’s website for the mini-fair will be granted one free Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday admission to the fair in May.