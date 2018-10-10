Dow Falls 832 Points 3rd Worst Day by Points, Ever

It was a rough Wednesday with the third strongest hurricane to hit the U.S.followed by the third-worst point decline in history as the Dow plunged nearly 832 points.

All 30 Dow stocks were in the red, sending the index below 26,000 points for the first time in a month. The index fell by more than 3%.

The S&P 500 posted its fifth straight decline, plummeting nearly 3.3%. And tech stocks got hit particularly hard. The Nasdaq dropped more than 4% in the worst percentage decline since June 2016.

Stocks are in the midst of a scary October slump, sliding sharply because investors are worried about rising interest rates.

