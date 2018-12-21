Dow on Track for Worst December Since Great Depression

Fears of a government shutdown set the stage for a second straight day of big losses on Wall Street.

On the heels of the Federal Reserve raising the interest rate the Dow closed down 464 points losing an astonishing 1700 points since last Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out the day at 22-859. The Nasdaq lost 108 points to 65-28. The S&P 500 lost 40 points to 24-67.

The Nasdaq is now nearly 20 percent below its recent high after briefly dipping into bear territory today.

But, few people on Wall Street remember the last time the stock market had this tough of a December.

That’s because the Dow and S&P 500 are currently on track for their biggest December loss since the Great Depression.

The Dow and S&P 500 are both in the red for the year, putting stocks on track to have their worst annual loss since the 2008 Great Recession — and first annual loss since 2015.

For a president who has so often used the stock market as a personal poll, this next statistic is perhaps most galling: The Dow is 1,000 points lower than when President Donald Trump signed tax reform into law exactly one year ago.