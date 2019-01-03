Dow Plunges More Than 600 Points, Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down over 650 points in early trading on Wall Street.

Stocks plummeted after Apple warned first-quarter sales would fall short of what they had previously anticipated.

Shares of Apple are down around 8%, as the company expects first quarter revenue to be around $84-billion instead of meeting the anticipated revenue of up to $93-billion.

The tech giant blamed the slowing Chinese economy for the struggles, increasing fears of a slowing global economy.

In addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading lower at the opening bell, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are down as well.