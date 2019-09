The Crawley family prepares for an unexpected royal visit from the King and Queen of England at their enormous Edwardian countryside estate Downton Abbey. The show ran for six seasons (from 2010-2015) and won 15 Emmys with a cast that includes “Harry Potter’s” Maggie Smith as the family matriarch, Dowager Countess Violet Crawley, and Michelle Dockery as her granddaughter Lady Mary Talbot.