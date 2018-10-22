“Downtowns Go Pink” With Komen South Florida This Thursday!

Visit local restaurants and stores on Thursday, October 25th from Jupiter to Boca Raton in support of Susan G. Komen South Florida® and October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The most popular avenues in four Palm Beach County cities will become destination hot spots by offering special discounts and items to help raise funds for local life-saving breast cancer programs and research to find a cure. Participating cities include: Harbourside Place, Jupiter; Downtown at the Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens; Clematis Street, West Palm Beach and Downtown West Palm Beach; Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach; Mizner Park, Boca Raton.
A sampling of participating Downtowns Go Pink businesses include:
-
- Jupiter/Harbourside: Another Broken Egg; Burger Fi; Calaveras Cantina; John Craig PonTiki Boat Cruises; Tommy Bahama; and Wyndham Grand Jupiter
- Palm Beach Gardens: Ceci Palm Beach at Downtown at the Gardens will offer a percentage of their day’s sales
- West Palm Beach: the West Palm Beach Brewery & Wine Vault will donate the proceeds from the sales of its first 100 Pink Beers and Kapow! Noodle Bar on Clematis Street will also participate in a special way.
- Delray Beach: Brulè Restaurant, C. Orrico, Dada Restaurant, Katcha-Ride Delray Beach, Office 55 and Sara Campbell Boutique are all donating various percentages of their day’s sales to Komen South Florida.
- Boca Raton: Dubliner Irish Pub and Kapow! Noodle Bar.