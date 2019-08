Dairy Queen has announced their new flavors for the fall and if you’re thinking Pumpkin Spice is it, you’re wrong. Today DQ announced that the two new fall flavors will be Harvest Berry Pie and a new version of the Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard. While new flavors were announced some classics are also coming back like Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard and the Snickers Blizzard. What’s your favorite flavor at DQ? Which of the new flavors will you try first?