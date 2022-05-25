‘Dr. Beach’ Names The Top 10 U.S. Beaches For 2022

If your summer plans include hanging at the beach, this list might help you pick a really good one.

Scientist Stephen Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach,” is out with his 2022 list of the best U.S. beaches.

His criteria in evaluating 650 public beaches includes sand softness, water temperature, and how clear the water is.

1. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks of North Carolina

2. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

3. Coopers Beach, Southhampton, New York

4. St. Georga Island State Park, Florida Panhandle

5. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

6. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina

7. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

8. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii

9. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

What’s your favorite spot for beach time?