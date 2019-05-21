Dr. Bon Jovi: Rocker receives honorary doctorate from University of Pennsylvania

Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJon Bon Jovi received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of Pennsylvania on Monday.

USA Today reports the rocker was bestowed with the degree for not only his musical achievements, but his humanitarian endeavors as well -- such as his Soul Kitchen community restaurants in New Jersey. He took the podium as graduates launched into his song "Livin' on a Prayer."

"It's better to be a doctor than be in need of a doctor," Bon Jovi wrote on Instagram following the ceremony. "Thanks @uofpenn and congratulations to all the graduates."

Bon Jovi previously received a Doctorate of Humanities from Monmouth University in 2001.

