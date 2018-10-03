Dr. Ford’s Ex-Boyfriend Accuses Her of Lying to Senate

A former boyfriend of one of Judge Kavanaugh’s accusers claims she lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a written declaration obtained by Fox News, from an ex-boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford who accuses Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, directly contradicts her testimony under oath last week that she had never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph examination.

The former boyfriend, whose name was redacted in the declaration, also said Ford neither mentioned Kavanaugh nor mentioned she was a victim of sexual misconduct during the time they were dating from about 1992 to 1998. He said he saw Ford going to great lengths to help a woman he believed was her “life-long best friend” prepare for a potential polygraph test. He added that the woman, Monica McLean, had been interviewing for jobs with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office.

He further claimed that Ford never voiced any fear of flying (even while aboard a propeller plane) and seemingly had no problem living in a “very small,” 500 sq. ft. apartment with one door — apparently contradicting her claims that she could not testify promptly in D.C. because she felt uncomfortable traveling on planes, as well as her suggestion that her memories of Kavanuagh’s alleged assault prompted her to feel unsafe living in a closed space or one without a second front door.

Ford “never expressed a fear of closed quarters, tight spaces, or places with only one exit,” the former boyfriend wrote.

The FBI’s seventh background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh could wrap up today. The full U.S. Senate could vote on his confirmation on Friday.

