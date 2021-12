January will mark the end of an era. The Dr. Oz Show will be coming to an end. On January 14, the last show will air so that Dr. Mehmet Oz can pursue his dream of becoming a Senator for the state of Pennsylvania. The spinoff, The Good Dish starring Dr. Oz’s daughter Daphne, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa will take the place of the long-running show starting January 17. Would you vote for Dr. Oz?