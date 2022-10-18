Dr. Pepper Makes Bourbon Soda

Dr Pepper is releasing a new limited-edition non-alcoholic beverage. Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is “inspired by the tailgate,” and will evoke “sweet, savory, and woody notes with subtle hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel depending on the sipper that are sure to delight the palate.” There is no alcohol, but Dr Pepper says fans have been “crafting their favorite at-home cocktails” with the new product. Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is being released exclusively via a sweepstakes for Pepper Perks members. The sweepstakes will only offer the cans out while supplies last. What’s your favorite soda flavor?

