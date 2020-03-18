Dr. Phil’s 10 Tips For Coexisting In Quarantine

1. Be honest. Acknowledge up front that you’re stuck together, and this is how it has to be.

2. Make a list of annoyances. The more upfront you are about what you can’t stand about each other, the more likely you are to avoid those behaviors.

3. Don’t argue in front of the children. This one’s pretty self-explanatory.

4. Have a SAFE WORD. Know when to say when . . . so you can end an argument and walk away.

5. Rotation time. Alternate your time in different parts of the house so you’re not always on top of each other.

6. Headphones. Put on some music or a podcast and enjoy some private time.

7. Vary your routine. Don’t do the same thing every day.

8. Don’t be a disgusting slug. Instead of waking up and throwing on yesterday’s clothes or some janky sweat pants, take a shower, change, do what you’d do if you were leaving the house.

9. Pay attention to the first four minutes of the day. Remember, what you do in those first moments of interaction with your partner will set the tone for the rest of the day.

10. Before you judge someone, keep in mind that you’re probably a piece of [poop] too. (And that’s a direct quote from the doctor. Censored, of course.)