Dr. Pimple Popper Now Has Her Own TV Show
By Beth
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 4:10 PM

People have a fascination with pimple popping. We can’t explain why… but they do. The woman leading this fan of pimple-popping Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee. Now she’s getting her own show.
What started with a video of a simple blackhead extraction has evolved into so much more. Watch the good doctor popping pimples and all sorts of other growths.
Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesday nights, July 30 at 10 PM ET on TLC. Do you have the stomach to watch these sorts of videos? Do they make you squeamish?

