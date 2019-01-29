Dr. Ruth Is Updating Her Sex Book For Millenials

At 90 years old Dr. Ruth Westheimer is a world renown sex therapist, media personality and author and now she wants to relate to a new generation.

Dr. Ruth is planning a major rewrite of her ‘Sex for Dummies’ book. She wants it to appeal to millennials. The original book was written in 1995.

Dr. Ruth said she wants to cover the basics as well as how technology has affected sex, STD’s and relationships.

Did your parents ever have “the talk” with you? How do you think kids should learn about sexual health?