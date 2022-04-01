Dr. Spock’s Ears Beaming Up to the Smithsonian

The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is getting an awesome piece of TV history.

Leonard Nimoy’s prosthetic ears he wore while playing the Star Trek character Dr. Spock are going to be housed in the Smithsonian.

“Those ears have been in our family for over fifty years,” said Leonard’s son Adam.

You can check out Spock’s ears alongside a replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise on your next visit.

Do you have a friend as loyal as Dr. Spock?