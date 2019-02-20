Drake and Adele Spent a Fun Night Together

The unlikely pair of Drake and Adele were caught out in California living their best life.
For their Sunday Funday Drake and Adele ate at Jerry’s Famous Deli and after renting out the whole place, the party train moved to Pinz Bowling.
They ended the night vaping at the Chill N Vape Lounge.
Oh, before you start thinking anything deep, the two were just having a good time, so ease off the relationship talk.
What’s your idea of a good time besides going to a club? How much do you like to bowl?

