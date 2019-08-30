Dream Job Available: NFL Food Tester

If you like football, love eating and don’t care much about your health, your perfect job has just become available. Pickwise, a sports betting site, is hiring an “NFL Food Tester.” The job description reads exactly as you’d expect: “Traveling to NFL stadiums to taste the finest tacos, nachos, burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches the league has to offer.” What’s more is the food tester gets paid for the privilege. For each stadium covered, the new hire will get tickets to the game, money for food and an extra $500 — possibly to cover the heart surgeon’s bill. Would you take this job? What’s the best job you ever had?