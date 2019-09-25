Drescher in Talks for “Nanny” Reboot

There’s been plenty of chatter about a possible reboot of “The Nanny” and it seems like it may be getting closer to becoming real and Cardi B could be coming along for the reboot. Fran Dresher, the star of the show, has said she’s been speaking with Cardi’s team to talk about the benefits of being part of the reboot. Fran didn’t give up too much as far as storylines but did give up that she’d be happy to play Sylvia, the mother. She also mentioned that John Leguizamo could play the dad, and of course, Cardi would be their daughter. What do you think about Cardi being part of a “The Nanny” reboot?