Dress up your “Legs” with new boots from ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons

It’s the perfect holiday gift for the ZZ Top fan in your life: Billy F Gibbons’ boots.

The Texas guitar legend has teamed up with the Austin, Texas-based Alvies boot company for a signature “BFG” cowboy boot, described as combining “a classic style with a rock ‘n’ roll attitude.” The design of the cowhide boots, which cost $450, was inspired by “Billy’s personal infatuation with cars, guitars and making music.”

The boots come in three different ZZ Top-related colors — Sharp-Dressed, El Hombre and 33 Coupe — and the pull strap of each pair comes with a pocket containing several custom BFG guitar picks.

There are only 3,000 pairs of the limited-edition boots available and a percentage of each sale goes to the National Independent Venue Foundation, which offers financial support to music venues around the country that have been impacted by COVID-19.

If you can’t afford the boots, t-shirts and 10-packs of guitar picks are also available on the Alvies website.

