Dressbarn Is Closing ALL Their Stores

Women’s clothing chain Dressbarn is shutting down all of its 650 locations. COULD IT BE BECAUSE OF THEIR NAME?! I’m sorry, but they could have the cutest clothes in there ever for the best prices….I’m not shopping at a store that has the name “BARN” in it. That is a big NO from me.

However, they’ve done extrememly well up until now – the store has been around for 60 years.

The owner, Ascena Retail Group, said they want to focus on more profitable brands. The company also owns Ann Taylor and Loft.

A timeline for the closure has not been set.

