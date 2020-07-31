Drew Barrymore Interviews 7-Year-Old Self

In the lead up to Drew Barrymore’s new talk show, she released a promo featuring her interviewing a familiar guest. Through the magic of technology, grown-up Drew found herself on the set of the Tonight Show interviewing her 7-year-old self from almost 40 years ago. The younger Drew appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1982 after she starred in E.T. The Drew Barrymore Show will premiere in daytime on September 14th. What would you tell your 7-year-old self if you could go back in time?