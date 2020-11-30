News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Drinking Hot Chocolate Can Make You Smarter?

I’m not sure people need an excuse to consume MORE chocolate at this time of year, but here’s one for you anyway.

According to a new study out of the University of Birmingham in England, drinking hot chocolate can make you SMARTER.

The researchers say it’s because of some molecules in cocoa called flavanols . . . and they make your brain work faster and more efficiently.

There’s only one downside:  If your brain is already functioning really well, the flavanols won’t help you out.  And since you’re a genius, that means you.  But for the rest of us . . . bring on the hot chocolate.

(Study Finds)