I’m not sure people need an excuse to consume MORE chocolate at this time of year, but here’s one for you anyway.

According to a new study out of the University of Birmingham in England, drinking hot chocolate can make you SMARTER.

The researchers say it’s because of some molecules in cocoa called flavanols . . . and they make your brain work faster and more efficiently.

There’s only one downside: If your brain is already functioning really well, the flavanols won’t help you out. And since you’re a genius, that means you. But for the rest of us . . . bring on the hot chocolate.

(Study Finds)