Drinking Soda Can Make You Look Older?

Society is on the constant hunt to look younger, but some of your everyday habits may be aging you.

According to website Eat This, Not That!, scientific studies show that these things could lead to aging.

One major culprit of aging someone is drinking soda-a study found that it affects a person’s metabolic functions.

Also on the list: eating sugary foods, drinking too much alcohol, not getting enough sleep, smoking, getting too much sun, and stressing out.

