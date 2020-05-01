Drive-In Concerts Now A Thing

In Denmark Concerts were one of the first things to go when the coronavirus pandemic hit. But Denmark is bringing them back – in drive-in form. The Danish city of Aarhus recently hosted a ‘drive-in’ concert featuring singer/songwriter Mads Langer, who performed for a sold-out crowd of 500 cars in a stage built on a parking lot. Just like drive-in movies, concertgoers tuned in to the sound via an FM radio transmission. The show was a big enough success that organizers are planning to hold more. Some experts have predicted that large concerts might not return for more than a year. Do you think ‘drive-in’ concerts could work in the U.S.? When’s the last time you went to a drive-in movie?