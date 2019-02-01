Drive Sober, Keep Penalties Off the Roadway During Super Bowl Weekend! “Tow To Go” Is Back!

AAA, Budweiser’s Tow to Go program offers free rides home all weekend

Millions of Americans will be huddled around their televisions for the big game this weekend, but it’s before and after Super Bowl watch parties that can be dangerous and deadly for motorists. To promote safe driving and encourage motorists to plan ahead for getting home safely during the Super Bowl weekend, AAA and Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser) are offering their free Tow to Go program.

“The Super Bowl often means good times shared with friends and family, but it’s also a weekend where drivers may get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and executive director of the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. “ Tow to Go aims to provide alternative transportation options, so we can keep motorists safe and impaired drivers off the roadways.”

In 2017, 10,874 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes, accounting for 29 percent of all crash fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Super Bowl weekend is a popular time for celebrations that involve alcohol, increasing the risk that motorists will try to drive while impaired.

Tow to Go , which is offered during major celebratory holidays throughout the year, has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers since 1998. Now in its 21st year, Tow to Go provides a confidential ride to a safe location and is free for AAA members and non-members.

“Tow to Go is an effective way to promote the use of designated drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Adam Warrington, vice president of social responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roadways safe.”

Tow to Go is available Friday, Feb. 1, through 6 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 4, in the following areas:

Tow To Go Service Areas Phone Number Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only) (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2019

If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide from the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to learn more.

“Our hope is that people will plan ahead for their Super Bowl celebrations, including their transportation after the game,” said Matt Nasworthy, Florida Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you or someone you know needs a safe way home, we encourage you to call Tow to Go.”

For more information on the Super Bowl weekend and future Tow to Go dates and availability, visit AAA.com/TowtoGo

About Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch and its employees build on a legacy of corporate social responsibility by focusing on three key areas: promoting alcohol responsibility, preserving and protecting the environment and supporting local communities. In the past three decades, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesalers have invested more than $1 billion in preventing drunk driving and underage drinking and promoting responsible retailing and advertising. Anheuser-Busch reduced total water use at its breweries by nearly 50 percent over the last 10 years. The company has been a leading aluminum recycler for more than 30 years. Each year Anheuser-Busch and its Foundation invest approximately $20 million in donations to charitable organizations that help in local communities. The company also has provided over 76 million cans of emergency drinking water to people impacted by natural and other disasters since 1988. Based in St. Louis, Anheuser-Busch, the leading American brewer, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the leading global brewer. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com .

About Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation

Established by AAA – The Auto Club Group in 2010, Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation, Inc. (ACGTSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and public charity dedicated to producing a significant and continuous reduction in traffic crashes, injuries and deaths in the communities targeted by its efforts. ACGTSF provides programs, education and outreach to increase public awareness about the importance of traffic safety and improve driving behavior. ACGTSF is funded by voluntary, tax-deductible contributions from organizations and individuals who support ACGTSF’s purpose. Visit www.AAA.com/foundation for more information.

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.6 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 59 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile . Visit AAA on the Internet at AAA.com .