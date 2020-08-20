Drive Through Haunted Houses

Traditional haunted houses face the challenge of how to scare people effectively in the era of social distancing. A group in Tokyo, Japan may have laid the groundwork on how to do a COVID-19 safe haunted house. The Scare Squad developed a drive-through haunted house where customers stay in their cars. Zombies attack, fake blood is spurted, thrills are had. The 13-minute experience might be scarier than a regular haunted house because people are trapped inside their vehicles the entire time. But it was a huge hit. At $75 per car, the event sold out in minutes. Would you go through a “drive through” haunted house?