“DRIVE-THRU GREEN MARKET” Again This Sunday In Stuart!

The first Drive-Thru Green Market was a huge success! So much so that we will be doing it again this Sunday, April 5th, from 9 am to 1 pm. More than 500 cars drove thru and purchased fresh produce, bakery items, eggs, meats, and other locally produced food products. People came from as far away as Delray beach and Vero. The Fair Manager Jay Spicer started this program in cooperation with the vendors of Stuart Green Market and other local farms, in providing a Drive-Thru Green Market. This unique market allows the community to support our local farmers and growers while also providing a safer and healthier opportunity for the public to buy items they need.

WHERE: Martin County Fairgrounds

WHEN: Sunday, April 5

TIME: 9am-1pm

WHAT: More than 20 vendors offering fresh fruits and vegetables, breads, cheeses, honey, coffee and more.

Participants include:

Awaken Kombucha – Tea Le Montaigne – Cheese

Blue Water Booty Smak – Fish Dip Le Petit Pain – Bakery

Dog Days Barkery – dog snacks Mellow Mermaid -CBD oil

Edith’s Fruits & Veggies Okeechobee farms – produce

Giano Coffee Shack Patty Lady – Bahamian Foods

Gavi’s Goodness – granola & nuts PJ Ranch – Honey

Gourmet Muffins Pure Produce

Granny Gail -sweet breads Tony’s Produce

Kelly’s Produce Southern Pride Gourmet – jellys,, jerky & sauces

…and more!

Cars will enter the fairgrounds at the traffic light at Dixie Highway and Aviation Way.

Each car will receive a “menu” that lists booths by number and outlines their offerings.

Numbered booths/tents will be set up 15 feet apart down the lane for safety.

Cars will proceed one at a time down the line of vendors, stopping at the booth(s) of their choice.

Customer make their purchases and exit gate 6.

