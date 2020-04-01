“DRIVE-THRU GREEN MARKET” Again This Sunday In Stuart!

The first Drive-Thru Green Market was a huge success! So much so that we will be doing it again this Sunday, April 5th, from 9 am to 1 pm.  More than 500 cars drove thru and purchased fresh produce, bakery items, eggs, meats, and other locally produced food products.  People came from as far away as Delray beach and Vero.  The Fair Manager Jay Spicer started this program in cooperation with the vendors of Stuart Green Market and other local farms, in providing a Drive-Thru Green Market.  This unique market allows the community to support our local farmers and growers while also providing a safer and healthier opportunity for the public to buy items they need.
 
WHERE:  Martin County Fairgrounds
WHEN:  Sunday, April 5
TIME:  9am-1pm
WHAT: More than 20 vendors offering fresh fruits and vegetables, breads, cheeses, honey, coffee and more.
 

Participants include:

Awaken Kombucha – Tea                            Le Montaigne – Cheese

Blue Water Booty Smak – Fish Dip               Le Petit Pain – Bakery

Dog Days Barkery – dog snacks                   Mellow Mermaid -CBD oil

Edith’s Fruits & Veggies                             Okeechobee farms – produce

Giano Coffee Shack                                   Patty Lady – Bahamian Foods

Gavi’s Goodness – granola & nuts               PJ Ranch – Honey

Gourmet Muffins                                      Pure Produce

Granny Gail -sweet breads                         Tony’s Produce

Kelly’s Produce                                         Southern Pride Gourmet – jellys,, jerky & sauces

…and more!

 
Cars will enter the fairgrounds at the traffic light at Dixie Highway and Aviation Way.
Each car will receive a “menu” that lists booths by number and outlines their offerings.
Numbered booths/tents will be set up 15 feet apart down the lane for safety.
Cars will proceed one at a time down the line of vendors, stopping at the booth(s) of their choice.
Customer make their purchases and exit gate 6.
#   #   #
 
The Martin County Fair Association is a 501c3 non profit.

